Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Varex Imaging worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 68.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,815,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 739,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $20,481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ VREX opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

