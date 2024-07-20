Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 123 ($1.60) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VANQ
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.