Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 123 ($1.60) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 48.85 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 42.61 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 191.20 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of £125.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2,442.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.51.

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.