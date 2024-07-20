Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

