Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

