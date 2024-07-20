Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.87

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 1806449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.