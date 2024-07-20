Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

