Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VDE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.61. 195,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.