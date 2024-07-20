Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $119.09 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

