Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.12

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.12 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 15406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Unitil Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $926.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

