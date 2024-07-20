United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

