United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %
UAL stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
