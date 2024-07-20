United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

