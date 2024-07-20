United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.