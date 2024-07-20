Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133.04 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $133.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $8.01 or 0.00011949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00109915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.99911612 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $144,167,865.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.