Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.00

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 480,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.99. The company has a market cap of £19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.50 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Union Jack Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

