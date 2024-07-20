Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 151,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 415,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

