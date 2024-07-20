UBS Group Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $38.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

