Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $67.31. 12,718,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,996,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

