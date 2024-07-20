U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.