U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

