Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.40. 5,683,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

