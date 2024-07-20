Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. 1,554,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

