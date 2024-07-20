Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 58.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 512,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,850. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $117.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.