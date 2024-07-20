Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 16,786 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16,955.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EME traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 379,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,260. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.71. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

