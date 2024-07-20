Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

