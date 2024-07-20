Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
