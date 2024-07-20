Truepoint Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 284,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,356.2% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 69,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 76,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. 14,485,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.