TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 14.6%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 41,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 72,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.17.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

