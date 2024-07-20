Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). 3,205,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 612,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.90 ($0.74).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £234.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

