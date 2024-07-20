Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $857.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $446.56 and a 1 year high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

