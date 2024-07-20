Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

