Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 29,111 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Etsy worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,398. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

