Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 2,361,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

