Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $115.68. 2,657,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

