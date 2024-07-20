Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 73.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 357,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 65,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 351,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

