Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 3,569,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,338. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

