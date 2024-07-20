Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,506,000 after purchasing an additional 187,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 682,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.2 %

DT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 2,986,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,389. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

