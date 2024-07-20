Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,506,000 after purchasing an additional 187,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 682,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Up 1.2 %
DT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 2,986,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,389. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
