Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $259.63. 498,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.08 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

