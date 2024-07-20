Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Vital Farms worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 1,288,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,473 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

