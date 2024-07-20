Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

