Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,505,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in New York Times by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,091. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Report on New York Times

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.