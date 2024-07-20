Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,483 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 252,762 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 37,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,896,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,033 shares of company stock worth $16,276,940. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.