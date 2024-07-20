Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 167,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 92.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 488,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.