Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 296,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $4,813,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 251,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.71 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

