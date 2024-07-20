Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.28 and a 200-day moving average of $601.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.71.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

