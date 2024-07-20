Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,370 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,424 shares during the last quarter.

DSI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.57. 150,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

