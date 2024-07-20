Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,116 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 255,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.27. 32,936,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,839. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

