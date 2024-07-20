Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,289,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

