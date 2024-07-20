Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 522,973 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,246,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

