TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,238.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

