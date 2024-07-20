Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.45. 793,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

