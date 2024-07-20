Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on IONS
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
