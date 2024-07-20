Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.